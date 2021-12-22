Seahawks Player Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

On Tuesday night, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jon Rhattigan went down with a serious knee injury. Unfortunately, the team’s worst fears were confirmed by his MRI results.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Rhattigan suffered a torn ACL against the Rams in Week 15. As a result, he’ll miss the rest of the 2021 season.

“Carroll says LB Jon Rhattigan suffered an ACL injury last night,” Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times said. “Says no other apparent injuries.”

Rhattigan doesn’t play a major role on defense for the Seahawks, but he’s one of their most important players on special teams. Outside of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Rams, he has played in at least 50 percent of the Seahawks’ special teams snaps each game this year.

The Army product will finish the 2021 season with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Now that Rhattigan is out for the rest of the season, the Seahawks will need another linebacker to step up and make plays on special teams. That role could potentially be filled by Alton Robinson or Tanner Muse.

We’ll see how the Seahawks’ specials teams looks without Rhattigan when they face the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff for the Bears-Seahawks game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.