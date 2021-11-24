The return of Russell Wilson was supposed to help the Seattle Seahawks make a playoff push. However, the offense has struggled mightily since the Pro Bowl quarterback returned to the starting lineup.

Ever since Wilson returned from his finger injury, the Seahawks are averaging 6.5 points per game. That’s an alarming statistic considering Wilson is an MVP-caliber quarterback.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that changes will be made to his offense.

Moving forward, the Seahawks will simplify their offensive scheme. Carroll believes that’ll help his offense get back on the right track.

“Often simplifying is the way we go to make sure we’re getting enough turns and enough reps at stuff,” Carroll said. “We have trimmed some things a little bit in the last couple weeks. We’re hoping that we’ll reap the benefits of that.”

This is the Seahawks’ first season with Shane Waldron calling the offense. The hope was that he’d bring balance to Seattle’s offense, but both the ground game and passing attack have struggled.

At 3-7, the Seahawks are another loss or two away from being out of playoff contention. As a result, their upcoming matchup against the Washington Football Team has to be considered a “must-win game.”

We’ll see if the Seattle’s simplified offense can have success against Washington on Monday night.