Seahawks Make Decision On RB Chris Carson For Game vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are in a bit of trouble ahead of tonight’s NFC West battle against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson has been dealing with a neck injury. Earlier this week, it was reported Carson was 50-50 to play against the Rams this evening given Seattle’s shortened week. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to give it a go.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported just moments ago that Carson will not play against the Rams tonight. Good luck, Russell Wilson.

Expect the Seahawks offense to be pass-heavy this evening.

Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson is out for tonight’s game against the LA Rams due to a neck injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

Chris Carson has played well so far this season. He has 54 carries for 232 yards and four touchdowns through four games.

Without Carson on the field, the Seahawks will turn to backup Alex Collins to carry the workload. The veteran has 79 yards rushing and one touchdown on the season.

The Seahawks are coming off the heels of a big-time win against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. With a win tonight, Seattle would move ahead of the Los Angeles Rams for second in the NFC West. Plus, the Seahawks would then have two division wins under their belt.

In other words, the stakes are high entering tonight’s NFC West battle. And it’s worth mentioning the Rams fell at the hands of the Cardinals last Sunday, so they have plenty of motivation to bounce back and come away with a victory tonight.

Tune into FOX or NFL Network this evening at 8:20 p.m. ET to catch the Seahawks and Rams battle it out.