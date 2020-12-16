Seahawks Make Decision On Veteran TE Greg Olsen

The Seattle Seahawks might be getting a boost from veteran tight end Greg Olsen at some point in the next couple of weeks.

Olsen was designated to return from the IR today, opening up a 21-day window for him to begin practicing. The 35-year-old has been out since rupturing the plantar fascia in his left foot against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

“He’s made an extraordinary recovery to get to this right now so we’re gonna practice him during the week, see what hapepns,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR.

“He’s the real deal. He He’s such a great football player. He loves this game so much he loves competing so much. … He’s dying to play right now. He wants to get out there.”

"He's the real deal. He He's such a great football player. He loves this game so much he loves competing so much. … He's dying to play right now. He wants to get out there." https://t.co/oGJfeNqT3L — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 16, 2020

In 10 games this season, Olsen has registered 23 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown. Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister have been seeing an uptick in usage with Olsen out.

Seattle will take on the Washington Football Team this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.