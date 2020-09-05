Seahawks Make Official Decision On Fan-Favorite LB Shaquem Griffin

The Seattle Seahawks cut fan-favorite linebacker Shaquem Griffin on Saturday as the organization trimmed its roster to 53 players.

Griffin won over the hearts of football fans everywhere when he became a star for the UCF Knights years ago. The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker overcame an amputated left arm – a procedure he underwent at a young age – and made it all the way to the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Griffin with the No. 141 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In two years with Seattle, he played in 32 games, made one start and compiled 16 tackles.

Teams now have the opportunity to claim Griffin ahead of the 2020 season. If he clears waivers, he could also end up returning to the Seahawks’ practice squad. Griffin’s brother, Shaquill, remains on the roster ahead of the 2020 season.

The Seahawks are waiving DE/LB Shaquem Griffin, per source. A 2018 fifth-round pick, Shaquem seemed to have found a home as a pass-rusher/strongside LB, but now he’ll be available on waivers. An aside: His twin bro Shaquill is in a contract year. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 5, 2020

Shaquem Griffin was a great special teams contributor for Seattle these past two years. Perhaps his greatest strength is his motor. Teams will most definitely be interested in the former UCF star.

During his time with the Knights, Griffin racked up 195 tackles, 18.5 sacks and three picks. Seattle drafted him in the 2018 NFL Draft, which then reunited him with his brother, Shaquille.

Considering Shaquille is still on Seattle’s roster, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if Shaquem ends up on the Seahawks’ practice squad if he’s not claimed on waivers.

The Seahawks begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.