The Seattle Seahawks have made an official decision on whether running back Chris Carson will play against the Arizona Cardinals tonight.

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football has major implications. The Seahawks and Cardinals find themselves atop the NFC West, each sitting at 6-3 on the season. Tonight’s winner will move ahead in what’s shaping up to be the most thrilling division race in the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals are the most dangerous team in the league at the moment, especially after DeAndre Hopkins’ hail-mary touchdown catch to beat the Bills last weekend. A win over the Seahawks this evening would carry that momentum as the league enters the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games. Pete Carroll’s team needs a win now more than ever, but that’ll prove difficult without Carson in the lineup. The Seahawks running back is inactive this evening.

Seahawks’ RBs Chris Carson and Travis Homer are out tonight. WR Tyler Lockett is active. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2020

Chris Carson, Seattle’s top rusher, is dealing with a foot sprain. It looks like he’ll need at least one more week to heal up before he returns to the field for the Seahawks.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled as of late after an MVP-like start to the season. He’ll need a big performance this evening with Carson not on the field.

Tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX.