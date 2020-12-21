Seahawks Make Official Roster Move With Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon was reinstated by the NFL over a week ago but has not featured for the Seattle Seahawks yet. That may change soon with the team’s latest roster move.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Seahawks officially added Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster today. He’ll be eligible to play for them against the Los Angeles Rams this week.

Gordon missed most of the season following his fifth suspension for violating the the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse. He has not played since Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season – over a year ago.

But the Seahawks will be happy to have him back, especially now that they’ve clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Josh Gordon has proven to be a game-changing wide receiver when he steps onto the field. The 29-year-old wideout has 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career and 17.2 yards per catch.

But we’ve never seen Gordon show his stuff in the playoffs. Despite being on playoff teams in each of the last two seasons, injuries and suspensions prevented him from playing.

The Seahawks have been working around the clock to get back to the Super Bowl ever since their heartbreaking loss to the Patriots, but have not even reached the NFC Championship Game since 2014.

Josh Gordon may or may not be the last piece of the puzzle, but he certainly has the potential to help them.