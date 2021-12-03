Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Has Telling Comment About D.K. Metcalf

As the Seattle Seahawks’ surprising skid continues, many are wondering why star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf can’t seem to get the ball thrown in his direction. And even the team’s coaches are starting to recognize it.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron admitted that the team needs to get Metcalf the ball more often. He said that the team is working on making it happen more and that it’s a rising priority for the team.

“We’ve got to get to get the guy the ball,” Waldron said. “We’re going to keep working to get that done, not making any excuses about different things that happen throughout the course of the game. It’s just something we have to get done.”

Over the last three weeks, Metcalf has been held to eight receptions on 20 targets with no touchdowns. He hasn’t posted 50 receiving yards since a 96-yard game against the Saints in Week 7.

Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: pic.twitter.com/R7iYgedUuB — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 3, 2021

But it’s not just D.K. Metcalf that’s struggling in Seattle right now. The Seahawks entire offense rankings in the bottom quarter of the league. They rank 26th in points and 31st in yards – and the defense isn’t much better.

Simply put, the Seahawks are a bit of a mess right now – top to bottom – and their 3-8 record reflects that.

Unfortunately for Waldron, Metcalf and the Seahawks, they don’t have much time to fix the course. They have a primetime game against the 49ers this Sunday and play every Sunday moving forward until the end of the year.

Unless they pull off one of the greatest late-season turnarounds ever (and get some help), they’ll be watching the playoffs from home this year.

Will the Seahawks find a way to get D.K. Metcalf the ball more?