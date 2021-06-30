The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Seahawks Part Ways With Rookie Wide Receiver

A shot of a Seattle Seahawks helmet on the sidelines.CARSON, CA - AUGUST 24: Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 24, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks made a minor roster move today, waiving rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Tamorrion Terry.

Terry was signed back in May after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound pass catcher was a productive multi-year player at Florida State.

Terry’s best season came in 2019, when he caught 60 passes for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore. He returned to school in 2020 but injuries limited him to only 23 receptions for 289 yards and one touchdown in six games.

By releasing Terry, the Seahawks opened up one spot on the team’s 90-man roster.

Prior to the draft, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein likened Terry to Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and said he would be worthy of a possible sixth-round selection.

“Terry is a high-upside prospect with undeniable home run potential and WR2/3 talent, but the floor is on the low side,” Zierlein wrote.

Another team will likely take a shot on Terry and invite him to their training camp. In the meantime, the Seahawks are pretty well-stocked at wide receiver with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain and rookie second-round pick D’Wayne Eskridge.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.