The Seattle Seahawks made a minor roster move today, waiving rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Tamorrion Terry.

Terry was signed back in May after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound pass catcher was a productive multi-year player at Florida State.

Terry’s best season came in 2019, when he caught 60 passes for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore. He returned to school in 2020 but injuries limited him to only 23 receptions for 289 yards and one touchdown in six games.

By releasing Terry, the Seahawks opened up one spot on the team’s 90-man roster.

Tamorrion Terry has officially been waived by #Seahawks. Move is in league transaction wire today. Not a move I was expecting at all. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) June 30, 2021

Prior to the draft, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein likened Terry to Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and said he would be worthy of a possible sixth-round selection.

“Terry is a high-upside prospect with undeniable home run potential and WR2/3 talent, but the floor is on the low side,” Zierlein wrote.

Another team will likely take a shot on Terry and invite him to their training camp. In the meantime, the Seahawks are pretty well-stocked at wide receiver with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain and rookie second-round pick D’Wayne Eskridge.