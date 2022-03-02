The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to keep Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, and it appears they’d also like to retain his backup.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he wants to re-sign Geno Smith as his second-string quarterback. While Smith is currently under investigation for a DUI arrest in January, Carroll said the case “is likely to run its course this offseason.”

Washington police arrested Smith on suspicion of driving under the influence after pulling him over for driving 96 mph in a 60-mph zone and erratically crossing driving lanes. He refused to take a breath test but later had blood drawn at a hospital after a judge issued a warrant.

Smith started four games for the Seahawks last season, his second in Seattle, while Wilson recovered from a finger injury. The 31-year-old threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception with a 68.4 percent completion rate. Seattle won one of those contests.

He began his career with the New York Jets for four seasons before making brief stops as an understudy for the New York Giants — where he ended Eli Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts — and Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith is a serviceable reserve worth keeping around, pending his DUI case. That said, the Seahawks probably hope he’d see less playing time behind Wilson in 2022.