NFL Team Is Reportedly Planning For Reduced Crowds

The coronavirus pandemic has forced those few sports leagues that have resumed play to do so in front of empty crowds or behind closed doors altogether. For the NFL, the success of that initiative may lead the teams to play in front of reduced crowds until the virus goes away.

But while the NFL has yet to make a decision one way or another on reduced crowds or empty stadiums, one team is taking some initiative on their own. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seattle Seahawks are “exploring plans” to reduce the capacity at their games.

CenturyLink Field boasts a seating capacity of 68,000 to 72,000 depending on the occasion. But the suggestions on the table range from half of their capacity to maybe just 20,000 seats for football games.

That would be a big blow to the Seahawks, who boast one of the best homefield advantages in football. The stadium’s design bounces the crowd noise directly onto the field, making it hard for opposing teams to communicate plays.

#Seahawks are planning behind the scenes what playing games at half-empty, mostly-empty–or even vacant–CenturyLink Field would look like this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. That would negate one of the NFL's biggest home-field advantageshttps://t.co/9I99G9Hupj — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 11, 2020

But the decision to play games in stadiums at all will come down to whether it’s even safe.

The state of Washington has over 22,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past few months. Over 1,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

As eager as we all are to see football again – and even go to games – safety remains the priority.

Will every NFL team play in front of reduced crowds in 2020?