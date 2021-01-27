Over the weekend police arrested a Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman following a disturbing 911 call.

According to a report from the Seattle Times, police arrested offensive lineman Chad Wheeler. The arrest came after police responded to a call of a woman who locked herself in a bathroom following a “physical fight” with her boyfriend.

The woman allegedly called police to state that she was being “killed.” She reportedly suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding as a result of the incident.

From the Seattle Times:

The report said the incident began when Wheeler asked the victim to bow to him, and when she did not he grabbed her and threw her on a bed. The report said Wheeler then strangled the victim before she lost consciousness. It also said when she regained consciousness, Wheeler was standing near the bed and said, “Wow you’re alive?”

The Seahawks offensive lineman was reportedly uncooperative before eventually being detained by police. After spending a few days in jail, Wheeler posted $400,000 bail and was released.

In a statement to the Seattle Times on Monday night, the Seahawks said, “We are aware of the situation and still gathering information.”

Wheeler played in five games for the Seahawks during the 2020 season. He previously played for the New York Giants before he was waived.