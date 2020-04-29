On Wednesday morning, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed took to Twitter to clear the air about his jersey number.

Reed changed his profile picture on social media to a photo of him wearing the No. 90 – although he wore the No. 91 jersey in 2019. The change made fans question why he made the choice.

Well, Reed cleared it up on Wednesday when he announced he’ll be back in the No. 90 jersey for the 2020 season. Why is that a big deal?

Well, current free agent Jadeveon Clowney wore No. 90 for the Seahawks during the 2019 campaign. Clowney paid Reed for the number after being traded to Seattle from the Houston Texans.

“To clarify all questions yes i am back in number 90,” Reed said on Twitter this morning.

To clarify all questions yes i am back in number 90 — jarran reed (@1j_reed) April 29, 2020

Reed wore No. 90 for the Seahawks since Seattle drafted him in 2016. However, he gave it up to Clowney for the 2019 season.

With Clowney still on the free agent market, Reed decided it was time to take back his jersey number.

What does that mean for Clowney’s future with the team? Well, if he does return to Seattle, he’d need to buy the jersey back again. More likely, though, is the fact that he won’t be back in Seattle for the 2020 season.