Seahawks Player Has Honest Comment About Defending Kyler Murray

Carlos Dunlap made quite an impact for the Seattle Seahawks in their 28-21 win over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals last night.

The veteran defensive lineman recorded two sacks, one of which iced the game for Seattle. And after his big performance, he was happy to talk a little smack about Kyler Murray.

Speaking to the media after the game, Dunlap said he likes chasing after a player as elusive as Murray. He compared the former No. 1 overall pick to “a squirrel” that he’ll happily chase.

“I like my chances,” Dunlap said. “I’ll chase after a squirrel all day.”

Carlos Dunlap on rushing against Kyler Murray: "I like my chances. I'll chase after a squirrel all day." lol — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 20, 2020

Seattle did a good job keeping Murray under wraps in this game. They limited him to a season-low 15 rushing yards, sacking him three times and hitting him seven times.

It was a better performance than the Seahawks defense put up against Arizona just four weeks ago to be sure. But the secondary still struggled once Murray got the ball in the air.

Murray completed 69-percent of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, one of which absolutely torched All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks defense did just enough to avoid making QB Russell Wilson play hero ball this time. A few more performances like this one down the stretch and Seattle should win the NFC West, and maybe even the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.