Seahawks RB Chris Carson Reportedly Needs Season-Ending Surgery

The injury hits just keep coming for Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson. After missing nearly two months of football with injuries, his 2021 season is effectively over.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Carson is expected to undergo season-ending neck surgery. He will be placed on injured reserve soon.

Per the report, Carson’s neck simply has not improved enough since early-October for him to return to the field. His season ends with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games.

Last year Carson missed four games with a foot injury. He finished that season with just under 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. But he did start for the Seahawks in their playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s been an unusually difficult season for the Seattle Seahawks to say the least. Quarterback Russell Wilson has missed games for the first time in his career, and the offense is on pace for its lowest ranking in franchise history.

More importantly, the Seahawks are just 3-6 this season and their playoff hopes are slowly slipping away.

They might be able to get back on track against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. Running back Alex Collins has been filling the void, but doesn’t move the ball as efficiently as Chris Carson.

In five seasons, Carson has averaged 4.6 yards per carry 71.5 rushing yards per game. He has 4,306 yards from scrimmage in 49 games.

The Seahawks-Cardinals game will be played at 4:05 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.