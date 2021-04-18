Seahawks RB Shares What Russell Wilson Was Telling Him

It continues to sound like Russell Wilson has no intentions of leaving the Seattle Seahawks anytime soon.

Earlier this offseason, major trade rumors surfaced for the Seahawks quarterback. Seattle’s superstar player reportedly made it clear that he was not happy with how things were going with the NFC West franchise. Wilson reportedly had problems with the coaching staff and the team’s ability to protect him up front.

Whatever concerns Wilson had appear to have been answered, though.

Wilson reportedly helped recruit a top free agent to Seattle by assuring him that he will stick around. Now, we have another player – Seahawks running back Chris Carson – revealing something similar.

“He was definitely in my ear,” Carson said of Wilson in an interview with the Seattle Seahawks website. “We talked about it before the season ended that we didn’t want this to be the last year we played with each other. He definitely was in my ear during the offseason.”

Wilson and the Seahawks might be heading for a breakup at some point, but it doesn’t sound like that will be happening anytime soon.

Seattle will look to make a deep postseason run with Wilson and Co. next season.