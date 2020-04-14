Seahawks Re-Signing 4-Time Pro Bowl Lineman

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks brought back one of the team’s best offensive linemen.

Veteran guard Mike Iupati is reportedly going back to Seattle for the 2020 season. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks locked up the guard on a new deal.

Iupati started 15 games for the Seahawks during the 2019 season. After signing the new deal, he’ll likely slot into the starting role on the offensive line once again.

The four-time Pro Bowler struggled with injuries in recent years. He’ll get the nod for the starting job, but Seattle could look to add some offensive line depth through the draft.

Here’s the news from Pelissero.

The #Seahawks agreed to terms with veteran LG Mike Iupati, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2020

Iupati is a former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. He took home Pro Bowl honors in four-straight seasons, from 2012-15 during his time with the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

After starting 15 games for Seattle in 2019, Iupati was named as an alternate for the Pro Bowl.

Seattle boasts a potent rushing attack with Chris Carson and former first-round pick Rashaad Penny. Iupati and company will be responsible for keeping Russell Wilson upright and open running lanes for both Carson and Penny.

The Seahawks should be one of the favorites in the NFC, once again.