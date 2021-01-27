Seahawks Release Official Statement On Chad Wheeler

The Seattle Seahawks have finally released a statement on the ongoing domestic violence matter involving offensive lineman Chad Wheeler.

Wheeler, who appeared in five games for the Seahawks in 2019, was arrested over the weekend after allegedly choking his girlfriend and nearly killing her. According to the police report, Wheeler reportedly “snapped” during a manic episode and began choking the woman when she refused to bow to him.

Wheeler was booked on Saturday and released on Tuesday on $400,000 bond. According to the Seahawks’ statement this afternoon, the team unsurprisingly has no intention of bringing the free agent offensive tackle back in 2021.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

The full statement, which is fairly cookie-cutter, can be found below.

Wheeler signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2017. He appeared in 27 games with 19 starts for Big Blue in 2017 and 2018.

Now, there’s a chance Wheeler has played his last game in the NFL. At the very least, he will have to serve a lengthy suspension.