The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry.

Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.

The Oregon State product, who made three starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie in 2020, did not appear in a game for Seattle.

With Wilson back and Smith and Jacob Eason also on the active roster, there was no need for Luton anymore.

Mabry, meanwhile, spent all of last season on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He began this year on the active roster, and appeared in four games, though he did not catch a pass.

Now 3-6 after yesterday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Seahawks will take on the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.