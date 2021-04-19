Seahawks Release Statement On Aldon Smith Situation

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Aldon Smith to a one-year deal just several days ago. It’s plausible he never even suits up for the organization because of new legal trouble.

Louisiana police have issued a warrant for Smith on a second-degree battery charge. The incident apparently took place at a coffee shop in the New Orleans area.

This isn’t the first time Smith has dealt off-field legal trouble. After five years in the NFL, Smith was suspended ahead of the 2016 season and miss four years of action. He returned to the league last year and played well for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Seahawks signed Smith to a one-year deal last week. Just a few days later, the veteran edge-rusher is now in a bit of legal trouble. Seattle has since released a statement addressing the situation. The organization plans to awaiting further information before making any drastic decisions.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith,” the Seahawks said a statement on Monday. “Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

There’s no way of knowing how this is going to play out over the next few days. But it’s safe to assume Aldon Smith’s football future could be in trouble.

Smith simply can’t seem to stay away from off-field legal problems, which have completely derailed his football career.

Considering how well he played last season, there’s no question the Seahawks are hoping they can keep Smith for the 2021 season.