The Seahawks Released 2 Notable Veteran Players On Sunday

Today has been cut day for several NFL teams across the league.

With training camp set to begin this week, NFL teams are trimming their rosters, getting closer to the 80-player limit.

Seattle released nine players this weekend, including two notable veteran players. Center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson were among the players released.

Jackson appeared in 36 games over three seasons in Seattle, recording 3.5 sacks. Hunt, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, played in 34 games, including 11 starts. He replaced Justin Britt following his injury in 2019.

The Seahawks announced the decision on Twitter:

The @Seahawks waived 7 players and terminated the contracts of 2 others this afternoon. Waived:

RB Patrick Carr

WR Seth Dawkins

G Kahlil McKenzie

DB Josh Norwood

G Jordan Roos

LB Sutton Smith

TE Dominick Wood-Anderson Terminated:

C Joey Hunt

DE Branden Jackson — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 26, 2020

NBC Sports Northwest points out that the roster moves will save the Seahawks several million dollars heading into the 2020 season:

Releasing Hunt and Jackson come as a bit of a surprise, but releasing both saves Seattle about $4.26 million and gives the team about $18.7 million in total cap space. Jackson spent three seasons with the Seahawks from 2017-19. He appeared in 36 games and logged 3.5 sacks. Cutting Jackson saves Seattle $2.13 million. Hunt was originally a sixth-round pick in 2016. He appeared in 34 games (11 starts) and served as Seattle’s starting center in 2019 following Justin Britt’s ACL tear.

NFL teams are scheduled to begin training camp later this week. Seahawks players are scheduled to report on Monday.