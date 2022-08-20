Seahawks Released Five Players On Saturday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are busy making a number of roster moves this Saturday afternoon. That includes the release of five players.

The Seahawks are releasing five players, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The list includes linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer, defensive tackle Matthew Gotel and cornerback Elijah Jones.

The Seahawks are trimming their roster in anticipation of the next cut-down day in the National Football League.

The Seahawks just recently wrapped up the second week of preseason, falling 27-11 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon. They're now 0-2 in the preseason.

Seattle will wrap up the preseason next Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. The NFC West franchise then begins the 2022 season on Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos.