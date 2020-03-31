Seahawks Reportedly Releasing Former 4th Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have been rather quiet this offseason, but they recently made a change to their secondary. Roughly a week after acquiring standout cornerback Quinton Dunbar, the front office is cutting ties with one of their defensive backs.

Seattle hasn’t been too aggressive this offseason. The team’s top free agent in Jadeveon Clowney remains on the open market. Nonetheless, the team did make an interesting move this afternoon by cutting a former fourth-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN insider Josina Anderson, the Seahawks have released Tedric Thompson. He only appeared in six games this past season due to a torn labrum.

Thompson had 19 total tackles and two interceptions in limited action this past season. In 2018, the former Colorado product had 57 tackles and an interception.

I'm told #Seahawks will release S Tedric Thompson, who missed part of last season with a torn labrum, in a salary cap move. Thompson is now healthy, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 31, 2020

Since he’s only 25 years old, it shouldn’t take Thompson too long to find another home in the NFL.

Teams can always use help in the secondary, and Thompson shouldn’t cost all that much either.

Seattle should be set at safety for the 2020 season with Bradley McDougald and Quandre Diggs. It’s also possible Pete Carroll upgrades his secondary by selecting a defensive back in the upcoming draft.