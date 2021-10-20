Seahawks Have Reportedly Claimed Notable Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are still searching for quarterback depth with Russell Wilson out. This afternoon, they claimed a passer off waivers.

Seattle claimed former Colts quarterback Jacob Eason, who was released by Indianapolis yesterday. Eason, who appeared in one game for the Colts this season, has ties to the Pacific Northwest.

He is a native of Lake Stevens, Washington and finished his college career playing for the University of Washington after transferring from Georgia.

#Seahawks claimed QB Jacob Eason off waivers from the #Colts — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2021

A fourth-round pick in 2020, Eason began this season as the Colts’ primary backup behind Carson Wentz. However, with rookie Sam Ehlinger being activated from injured reserve this week, Eason was expendable.

He’ll now try to keep his NFL career going close to home. Geno Smith, who filled in for Wilson last weekend, is the only other quarterback on the Seahawks’ active roster. Danny Etling and Jake Luton are on the practice squad.

It sounds like Eason will start off as Seattle’s backup. We’ll see if he can crack the lineup down the road.