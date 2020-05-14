Seahawks Reportedly Close To Non-Cam Newton QB Addition

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a backup quarterback. The organization has been linked to Cam Newton for a week or two now. But the latest report can probably put those Newton rumors to rest.

Per Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta, Seattle is close to finishing a deal with QB Geno Smith. The West Virginia alum appears to be heading back to Seattle after spending last season with the organization.

Smith started his career with the New York Jets, spending four years with the organization. His latest stops included the Giants and Chargers before ending up with the Seahawks last season. Now, he’s set to return to an organization desperately needing a backup quarterback. Smith will have to compete for the job, though.

Russell Wilson’s the starter – there’s no doubt about it. The Seahawks signed Washington State alum Anthony Gordon after he went undrafted in the recent NFL Draft. The backup gig will come down to Gordon and Smith if the WVU alum does indeed sign a deal with Seattle.

Seahawks could be making an addition to the quarterback room soon — Geno Smith. Has been expected all along he would likely return and a source says it could happen soon. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 14, 2020

Smith’s career hasn’t panned out the way he had hoped. The former second-round draft pick had a rough few years with the Jets and hasn’t been able to revive his career since.

If he signs with Seattle, he won’t garner much playing time. But he will provide valuable insurance in case Wilson goes down with an injury.

It looks like a deal between Smith and Seattle could be finished soon.