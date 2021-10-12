Seahawks Reportedly Cutting Veteran Defensive Back

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks released a veteran member of the team.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team released veteran corner Tre Flowers. In the report, Rapoport suggested he requested to be released from the team.

“The Seahawks are releasing former starting CB Tre Flowers, source said, a move that he recently requested,” Rapoport said. “An experienced corner with four years of starting experience now available.”

Seattle drafted Flowers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft following a standout career at Oklahoma State. He spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks until his release earlier this afternoon.

Flowers was a backup for the team, but it’s still a loss for the Seahawks. Seattle on pace for one of the worst defensive showings in NFL history so far this season.

Losing depth at corner won’t help. Add in the fact that star quarterback Russell Wilson is out for at least four weeks and things aren’t looking good in Seattle.

Up next is a trip to Pittsburgh for a contest against the Steelers.