The Seattle Seahawks seem eager to upgrade their backfield this offseason. Not only is the front office looking at potentially signing Devonta Freeman, the team has also had conversations with a former Ohio State running back.

According to NFL Network reporter Michael Silver, the Seahawks have been in talks with Carlos Hyde. The former Buckeye spent the 2019 season with the Houston Texans, totaling 1,070 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Hyde’s career in the NFL began with such promise. He immediately replaced Frank Gore in San Francisco, proving that he could be the feature back for an offense. Then injuries cost him the chance to earn a significant payday.

Brief stints in Cleveland and Jacksonville didn’t do Hyde much good, but his time in Houston was a success to say the least. The former second-round pick provided much-need balance to an offense that relied heavily on the arm of Deshaun Watson.

At 29 years old, Hyde should have few good years left in the tank.

Silver has already reported that Seattle offered Freeman a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. It’s uncertain how much the front office is willing to spend on Hyde.

The Seahawks dealt with a plethora of injuries to their backfield last season. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny went down late in the year.

We’ll see if Seattle adds the former Ohio State tailback to its roster in the coming days.