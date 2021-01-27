Seahawks Reportedly Make Decision On Chad Wheeler

On the heels of an arrest for domestic violence, many people on social media are calling for the NFL to come down hard on Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Wheeler is not under contract with the Seahawks anymore. Per the report, he won’t be coming back with the team in 2021 either. He saw 87 snaps for the team in 2020.

But Chad Wheeler’s story won’t end there. Rapoport also reported that the NFL is reviewing the incident that led to his arrest under the personal conduct policy.

Depending on what the NFL finds, Wheeler could be facing a pretty lengthy suspension in 2021. And that’s assuming any team is willing to sign him after what he’s alleged to have done.

Suffice it to say, Wheeler’s NFL career is completely up in the air right now.

#Seahawks OL Chad Wheeler, arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, is not under contract for 2021 and won’t be back in Seattle, source said. The NFL says the matter is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy. Details: https://t.co/Qmg2Dl8kiG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Chad Wheeler was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection at USC, but suffered some pretty significant injuries. He went undrafted in 2017 and signed on with the New York Giants.

Over his first two NFL seasons, Wheeler started 19 of 27 games, with 14 starts at right tackle for Big Blue in 2018. He was waived by the Giants before the 2019 season and joined the Seahawks practice squad, but did not play that year.

In 2020, Wheeler appeared in five games for the Seahawks, with the team moving him to and from the practice squad several times.

With Wheeler largely serving as a fringe player, letting him go is a pretty easy decision for the Seattle Seahawks.

Has Chad Wheeler played his final snaps in the NFL?