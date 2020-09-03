Seahawks Reportedly Make Decision On WR Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse. Despite his long battle with off-field issues, the former Pro Bowl wideout is getting another chance.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are expected to re-sign Gordon. He applied for reinstatement from the NFL and is awaiting his results.

Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers last November. He only appeared in five games for the Seahawks, catching seven passes for 139 yards.

The Seahawks have been monitoring Gordon’s situation for the past few months. Now, they’ll most likely have the chance to add the 29-year-old to their roster for Week 1 of the regular season.

DEC Management, Gordon’s agency, confirmed the report from Fowler.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided some details on Gordon’s contract with Seattle. It’s a one-year deal that could pay him up to $1 million.

Gordon should form a solid receiving trio with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

The main concern for the Seahawks has to be whether or not Gordon gets into more trouble. He has plenty of talent, but his inability to stay on the field has cost both him and his teammates over the years.

A focused Gordon would definitely help Seattle make a championship run this upcoming season.