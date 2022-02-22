Seahawks Reportedly Open Important Free Agency Talks

The Seattle Seahawks have started talks with one of their prominent free agents.

Safety Quandre Diggs is set to test the open market next month but has also expressed interest in returning to Seattle.

The Seahawks are already working on making that a reality, per Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated. A deal doesn’t appear to be imminent, but it’s still great news that the two sides are talking.

Diggs got injured at the end of the regular season but has been a very durable player these last two years. He’s started every game until he dislocated his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals.

He ended up having a great year for Seattle even though the team wasn’t good. Diggs finished the season with 94 total tackles (66 solo) along with five interceptions and seven passes deflected.

That was even better than his 2020 season when he totaled 64 tackles (42 solo) with five interceptions and 10 passes deflected.

Getting Diggs locked up would be a big step for the Seahawks’ defense to be good moving forward.