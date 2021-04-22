Seahawks Reportedly Bring Back Veteran Quarterback

Much of the quarterback conversation in Seattle this offseason centered on whether Russell Wilson would be the team’s starter in 2021. However, the Seahawks brought back a different signal caller in free agency this week.

Seattle re-signed back-up quarterback Geno Smith on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The former second round pick has spent each of the last two seasons with the Seahawks and will now stay with the team through 2021.

Smith, 30, has played in just one game for Seattle over the past three years, completing four of his five passes for 33 yards. However, Pete Carroll, Wilson and the rest of the organization seem to have a strong affinity for the veteran and will keep him on the roster for another year.

“Blessed with another opportunity to showcase all the hard work but it’s still just the beginning for me! God is writing this beautiful story and I’m thankful to be his vessel. Let’s go 12’s,” Smith wrote on Twitter to celebrate his signing.

Before arriving to the Seahawks in 2019, Smith had stints with both New York organizations. He began his career with the Jets, starting 30 games for the franchise before leaving in free agency. He backed up Eli Manning on the Giants in 2017 before making five appearances for the Chargers in 2018.

Now, Smith has found a home in Seattle, where early offseason tensions have finally settled down. Wilson will be the team’s starter in 2021, despite reports that the Seahawks veteran was upset with his lack of protection up front.

With the quarterback position finally settled, Seattle will turn its attention to the NFL Draft, starting on April 29. The Seahawks will need to have a big weekend if they hope to remain competitive in what’s shaping up to be a loaded NFC West in 2021.