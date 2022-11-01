Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former First Round Wide Receiver

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 15: Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #11 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 15, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are now the latest NFL team to give former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell a chance.

Treadwell has been added to the Seahawks' practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 27-year-old already spent time on the Patriots' and Cardinals' taxi squads this fall.

Treadwell, a 2016 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Ole Miss, spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He appeared in 12 games and made seven starts, posting 33 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown.

Treadwell played in five games for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2020 season, catching six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. He spent his first four professional seasons with the Vikings, grabbing 65 receptions for 701 yards and two scores.

Technically a draft "bust" due to his lack of production after being picked high, Treadwell should at least provide Seattle with some veteran depth on the practice squad and can fill in at a moment's notice.