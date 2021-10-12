Seahawks Reportedly Working Out Notable Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are in search of more depth at the quarterback position. They might soon find it.

The Seahawks are bringing in the veteran Blake Bortles for a workout, per NFL insider Field Yates. If all goes well, he’ll probably end up being Seattle’s new backup quarterback.

The Seahawks are already in need of depth at the position. Star quarterback Russell Wilson will miss significant time because of a finger injury. It’ll be the Geno Smith show in the meantime.

Pete Carroll needs a backup quarterback. It sounds like Bortles could be the man for the job.

Following Russell Wilson's injury, the Seahawks are working out QB Blake Bortles. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2021

It’s a bit interesting the Seahawks aren’t hitting the trade market. If we’re being honest, it screams waving the white flag.

Seattle is well aware it’s relied on Russell Wilson to help the Seahawks exceed expectations. Without him, they’re just not a very good football team.

Here’s what the Seahawks had to say about Wilson’s injury last week:

“Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night’s game versus the Rams,” the Seahawks said in the statement. “He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.”