Seahawks Rookie Suffers Broken Foot During Workout

It’s been a week of surprising injuries in the NFL. Unfortunately, a Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end is now on the shelf for a while.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot earlier this offseason. Per the report, he got surgery on the injury in early-June and has been rehabbing ever since. Per Medical News Today, a surgically repaired Jones fracture can take around four months to heal.

Parkinson was the No. 133 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after earning All-Pac 12 honors at Stanford in 2019. That year he posted a career-high 48 catches for 589 yards and and touchdown. In three seasons with the Cardinals he recorded 87 catches for 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After 2019, Parkinson decided forego his senior year and enter the NFL Draft pool. He posted a 4.77 40-yard dash – not bad for a 6-foot-7 tight end.

#Seahawks fourth-round pick TE Colby Parkinson suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot while running a route this offseason, source said. The Stanford product had surgery on the Jones fracture on June 2 and has been in Seattle rehabbing the ailment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2020

Seattle’s lack of weapons at receiving position are fairly well-documented. Outside of the emergence of rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf, the Seahawks are somewhat lacking at the skill positions.

As a result, some starting jobs or at least some bigger roles should be up for the taking in training camp.

Hopefully Parkinson can make a full recovery, but the healing time makes his chances of playing in the 2020 NFL season are a tad bleak.

Get well soon, Colby!