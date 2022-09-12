Seahawks Running Back Inactive For Monday Night's Game

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks offense will not be at full strength tonight vs. the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has been added to the team's inactive list for tonight's game.

Walker, the former Michigan State star, was the No. 41 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's expected to be a focal point of the Seattle offense this season.

"#Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker is inactive for tonight’s game vs. Denver," said Ari Meirov.

The good news is Kenneth Walker III isn't dealing with a serious setback. He underwent a procedure for a sports hernia in Aug. and should be able to return soon.

In the meantime, the Seattle offense will turn to the experienced Rashaad Penny. He will join quarterback Geno Smith in the backfield this Monday night.

The Seahawks have bigger problems at hand, though. They will try and have to contain their former quarterback, Russell Wilson. He makes his Denver Broncos debut on Monday Night Football this evening.

Catch the action at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.