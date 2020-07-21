Entering his ninth season in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson is still preparing for every possible scenario he could face out on the field.

This year, that includes potentially having to wear a mouth shield. The NFL has not made it mandatory, but it could ask players to wear a shield along with their helmet due to COVID-19.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Joel McHale, Wilson admitted that he has been working out while wearing a mouth shield in order to get used to it, just in case.

“That’s going to be crazy if we have to do that,” Wilson told McHale. “I’ve actually been practicing with it though every day just so I can get used to it if we have to. But, you know, we’re already out there already, you know? So it’s a little bit late maybe for that.”

Wilson added that it’s “really, really important” that the league does things the right way when it comes to safety. Over the weekend, he was one of the prominent NFL players who voiced their concerns with the league on social media.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety,” Wilson tweeted on Sunday. “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are coming off an 11-5 season in 2019. After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Game, Seattle fell to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round.