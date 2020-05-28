Seahawks Officially Announce Signing Of Veteran NFL RB

A week ago, news hit that the Seattle Seahawks were set to sign veteran running back Carlos Hyde. Moments ago that news became official.

The Seahawks bring in Hyde, who is coming off of a very productive year for the Houston Texans. He had the first 1,000 yard season of his career, finishing with 1,070 on 245 carries, with six touchdowns. That winds up being his only year in Houston, after stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Seahawks have been looking to add to their running back stable. Chris Carson is a very productive RB1 but has dealt with fumble and injury issues throughout his young career. Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny has been inconsistent and will likely begin the season on the PUP list.

Per a previous report the deal is worth up to $4 million for the 2020 season. Coincidentally, his signing comes at the expense of another former Ohio State Buckeye. The Seahawks are waiving Demetrius Knox, a guard who missed last year with an injury sustained in the preseason.

The Penny injury sounds like a major factor leading to the signing. “It would be an extraordinary accomplishment if he was ready by the time we got to camp and all that,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said during the offseason. “So we will see what happens. We’re not going to set any deadline on it, just see how he develops. But this is the kind of timing that might take in the PUP thing.”

Even if the former San Diego State star is out, Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde should be one of the better running back duos in the NFL.

[Seahawks]