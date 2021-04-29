Seahawks Signing Notable Former 1st Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are giving former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche another crack in the NFL.

The Seahawks announced the signing of Nkemdiche, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, on Thursday. He was last on an NFL roster in 2019 when with the Miami Dolphins.

“The Seahawks made another move on Thursday to bolster their defensive line, signing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche,” the Seahawks announced on Tuesday. “Nkemdiche, 26, was a first-round pick out of Mississippi in the 2016 draft, going to Arizona with the 29thoverall pick. Nkemdiche played somewhat sparingly his first two seasons, then had something of a breakout year in 2018, starting six of 10 games played before a knee injury ended his season, and recording 4.5 sacks, 36 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.” Nkemdiche suffered a knee injury back in 2018, and dealt with issues because of it until last year. It appears he’s now healthy and ready to get back on the football field, this time with Seattle. The @Seahawks signed DT Robert Nkemdiche this morning. #GoHawks https://t.co/kaYrajaaea — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) April 29, 2021

This is Robert Nkemdiche’s second run in the NFC West. He began his career in Arizona.

The Cardinals selected Nkemdiche with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. 2018 was his best season. He totaled 32 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 10 games, six of which he started. He unfortunately suffered a torn ACL late in the year, ending both his season and stint with the Cardinals.

Nkemdiche is getting another shot in the NFL this upcoming season, courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks.