Seahawks Star Has Honest Reaction To Russell Wilson Drama

At one point during this NFL offseason, it seemed like Russell Wilson’s days with the Seattle Seahawks were numbered.

Wilson expressed his frustration with Seattle’s roster construction and his agent even listed a few teams he’d play for in the event that he was traded. Fortunately for the Seahawks, things never reached the point where a deal had to get done.

With training camp just around the corner, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner commented on the offseason drama that centered around Wilson.

“I think, honestly, it’s part of how the league works,” Wagner said, via USA Today Sports. “If you lose and don’t go to the big game, they always try to figure out what went wrong, what happened, and so I think after Russell made a couple of those comments, I think it was an opportunity for a lot of people to run with it.”

Wagner believes the drama involving Wilson was “overblown” and will not affect Seattle moving forward.

“I definitely feel like it was a little overblown, but it’s all water under the bridge now.”

Wilson did his best to put any concerns about his future with the Seahawks to rest during a press conference in June.

“I did not request a trade,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve always wanted to play here.”

If Wilson and the Seahawks are really on the same page and ready to move past this minor argument, they should remain a playoff contender this fall.