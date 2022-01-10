The Spun

Seahawks Suffered A Crushing Injury Loss On Sunday

Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline.MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks played spoiler against the Arizona Cardinals today and beat their NFC West rivals. But they suffered a pretty disheartening injury in the process.

Late in the game, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a serious leg injury that required an inflatable cast placed on it. He had to be carted off the field.

Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell pointed out that this was the last game of Diggs’ contract and found it similar to an injury team legend Earl Thomas once suffered.

Suffice it to say, that doesn’t bode well for Diggs in the upcoming offseason. Especially if the injury is as serious as Thomas’ once was.

2021 might go down as a low point in the Pete Carroll era of Seattle Seahawks football. They suffered their first losing season under him in a decade and had some of their worst rankings of his tenure.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was not his usual, elite self for most of the season. And the defense was also pretty lackluster for most of the season.

Worst of all, the Seahawks don’t even get a top-10 draft pick for their suffering. Their No. 10 overall pick is heading to the New York Jets in the Jamal Adams trade.

But the Seahawks have plenty of cap space to work with this offseason. They might be able to make some noise in free agency at least.

