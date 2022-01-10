Seahawks Suffered A Crushing Injury Loss On Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks played spoiler against the Arizona Cardinals today and beat their NFC West rivals. But they suffered a pretty disheartening injury in the process.

Late in the game, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a serious leg injury that required an inflatable cast placed on it. He had to be carted off the field.

Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell pointed out that this was the last game of Diggs’ contract and found it similar to an injury team legend Earl Thomas once suffered.

Suffice it to say, that doesn’t bode well for Diggs in the upcoming offseason. Especially if the injury is as serious as Thomas’ once was.

Appeared medical personnel put an inflatable cast over Quandre Diggs' injured leg before the cart drove him off. This is the last game of the Pro Bowl safeties contract. Earl Thomas once went off in a cart here in a similar situation. This stadium for the Seahawks…man.

2021 might go down as a low point in the Pete Carroll era of Seattle Seahawks football. They suffered their first losing season under him in a decade and had some of their worst rankings of his tenure.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was not his usual, elite self for most of the season. And the defense was also pretty lackluster for most of the season.

Worst of all, the Seahawks don’t even get a top-10 draft pick for their suffering. Their No. 10 overall pick is heading to the New York Jets in the Jamal Adams trade.

But the Seahawks have plenty of cap space to work with this offseason. They might be able to make some noise in free agency at least.