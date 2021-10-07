In just a few hours, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a highly-anticipated NFC showdown.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks earned a big win last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Rams found their first loss of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thursday night was supposed to be Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett’s first game against his former team. He was drafted by the Rams and played for the organization for the first four years of his career.

Unfortunately, Everett won’t be suiting up for tonight’s game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Everett is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and wasn’t activated before tonight’s contest.

Seahawks’ TE Gerald Everett, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was not activated off it and is out for tonight’s game vs. the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

After signing with the Seahawks earlier this offseason, Everett made headlines with a comment about Russell Wilson.

“I haven’t (been) able to play with a quarterback like [Wilson] up to this point in my career,” Everett said, per the Seahawks’ official website. “I’ve had a different quarterback each place I’ve been, so to be able to play with a guy of Russ’ caliber is really exciting to me.”

Everyone took that as a shot at former Rams quarterback Jared Goff – who was traded to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles vs. Seattle kicks off tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX.