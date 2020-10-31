Seahawks Reportedly Pursued A Notable Trade With Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks have been looking for pass rush help via trade, but the Dallas Cowboys apparently turned down their request for one player.

At 2-5, the Cowboys are still in the running in the NFC East but are also selling off pieces. Dallas has already defensive end Everson Griffen and released veteran defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle contacted the Cowboys about acquiring defensive end Aldon Smith. This offseason, Dallas took a flier on the troubled but talented pass rusher, who hadn’t played since 2015.

So far, gambling on Smith has worked out, as he has recorded 32 tackles and four sacks thus far this season.

Garafolo reported today that the Cowboys rebuffed the Seahawks’ advances for Smith and added that a “lucrative extension” is “likely” for the 31-year-old defensive end.

Despite not being able to land Smith, the Seahawks did trade for Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap. Seattle still has a couple of days to add more help up front.

The NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday.