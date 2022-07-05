Seahawks Uninterested In Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

One of the teams that has been linked to a possible Baker Mayfield trade this offseason is the Seattle Seahawks.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on "The Pat McAfee Show" today that Seattle has "never really been that interested" in the onetime No. 1 overall pick.

Even though there was a report yesterday saying the Browns and Seahawks were "still in discussion" about a Mayfield trade, this isn't too surprising to hear, considering the Seahawks have publicly projected that they are set with Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

Browns fans hoping that their team can find a suitor for Mayfield will presumably have to look elsewhere.

It still seems like the Carolina Panthers are the most logical trade destination for Mayfield.

As for the Browns keeping Mayfield around as insurance policy for Deshaun Watson, well, that doesn't appear to be a likely scenario right now.