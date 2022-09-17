Seahawks Wide Receiver Knew Russell Wilson, Broncos Play Calls On Monday Night

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett played a pivotal role on Monday night against the Denver Broncos, but not in the way you'd think.

Lockett, who was mic'd up for the Broncos-Seahawks game, noticed that Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals he used in Seattle.

A video of Lockett helping out Seattle's defense is going viral on social media this week.

"If you see this [a hand gesture], it's a go," Lockett told Seahawks defensive back Tariq Woolen.

Lockett actually saw this coming. He expected Wilson to use the same hand signals in Denver.

"They got our same stuff," Lockett continued. "I literally called it."

Wilson probably should've changed his hand signals prior to Week 1.

Even though Seattle knew what was coming, Wilson had 340 passing yards and one touchdown. That being said, the Seahawks made enough key stops in the red zone to get the win.

We'll see if Wilson changes his hand signals for the Broncos' second game of the season.