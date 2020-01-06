Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Sets NFL Record vs. Eagles

Almost anyone who saw the numbers Seattle Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf put up in the NFL Combine last year saw that he had NFL star potential. But few could have predicted that he’d have a record-setting game on the biggest stage.

In today’s Wild Card game between the Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles, Metcalf made history by reeling in seven passes for 160 yards. That receiving yardage mark set a new NFL record for the most by a rookie in a playoff game ever.

Metcalf’s 53-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter gave Seattle an 11-point lead that the Eagles couldn’t overcome.

But it was his final catch of the game – a 36-yard leaping grab in the final two minutes – that allowed Seattle to kneel down for the win.

Metcalf was the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. There were a number of reasons that he fell in the draft, but his size and speed weren’t among them. He ran a 4.33 40-time and measured in at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds.

The former Ole Miss receiver made his debut for the Seahawks in their opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, during which he set the franchise record for receiving yards in a debut game.

He finished the year with 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns – third among rookies.

Not a bad way to make your playoff debut.

Metcalf will get a chance to break his record next week against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.