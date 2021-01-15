Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Has Reportedly Been Suspended Again

Josh Gordon was supposed to return to the field toward the second half of this season, but he experienced a setback in his recovery from substance abuse. Fast forward a couple of weeks later, and we have an unfortunate update on the Pro Bowl wideout.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Gordon’s conditional reinstatement has been rescinded by the league. The NFL is suspending him indefinitely for his actions.

Gordon’s return to the Seahawks never came to fruition because he did not satisfy the terms of his conditional reinstatement. While there aren’t specifics out as to what went wrong behind the scenes, it’s clear that he’s still struggling off the field.

When Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this situation in late December, he said “Very frustrated that he’s not out here. Frustrated by it.”

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if we’ll ever see Gordon on an NFL field again.

We’d all love to see Gordon making plays on Sundays, but football is the least of his concerns right now. It’s imperative that he sorts out whatever issues he’s dealing with off the field first.

Gordon has only appeared in 11 games over the past two years, hauling in 27 passes for 426 yards and a touchdown.