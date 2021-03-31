WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks Agree To New Contract Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping one of their most productive players–wide receiver Tyler Lockett–around for a while longer.

The 28-year-old Lockett has agreed to a four-year contract extension with Seattle, worth upwards of $69 million with $32 million guaranteed. The deal locks him in through the 2025 season.

Lockett produced his second-straight 1,000-yard season in 2020, hauling in a career-high 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over the last three seasons, he’s recorded 28 receiving scores.

Together with budding star D.K. Metcalf, Lockett gives the Seahawks a tremendous 1-2 punch on the perimeter.

Seattle Seahawks are giving WR Tyler Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, including $37M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

Lockett made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2015 thanks to his prowess as a returner. He has yet to duplicate those honors, but not because of his performance.

The durable former third-round pick is as consistent as they come, and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will be happy to have No. 16 to throw to for the foreseeable future.