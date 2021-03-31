The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks Agree To New Contract Extension

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks looks for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping one of their most productive players–wide receiver Tyler Lockett–around for a while longer.

The 28-year-old Lockett has agreed to a four-year contract extension with Seattle, worth upwards of $69 million with $32 million guaranteed. The deal locks him in through the 2025 season.

Lockett produced his second-straight 1,000-yard season in 2020, hauling in a career-high 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over the last three seasons, he’s recorded 28 receiving scores.

Together with budding star D.K. Metcalf, Lockett gives the Seahawks a tremendous 1-2 punch on the perimeter.

Lockett made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2015 thanks to his prowess as a returner. He has yet to duplicate those honors, but not because of his performance.

The durable former third-round pick is as consistent as they come, and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will be happy to have No. 16 to throw to for the foreseeable future.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.