The Seattle Seahawks are making changes to their coaching staff. On Friday, it was reported that one of the team’s top assistant coaches will not be on the staff next season.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are firing offensive line head coach Mike Solari.

Solari has been with the Seahawks since the 2018 season. He’s expected to be replaced by an in-house candidate.

“Seattle is expected to promote from within to replace Solari, who had been with the team (his second stint) since 2018,” Pelissero tweeted on Friday morning.

Seattle is expected to promote from within to replace Solari, who had been with the team (his second stint) since 2018. https://t.co/JaVjHoQhZL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2022

Mike Silver of Bally Sports is reporting that run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson will be promoted to offensive line coach.

The Seahawks will promote run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson to OL coach, according to sources @BallySports https://t.co/9NpvEqV1xR — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 11, 2022

As for Solari, it’s unclear if he’ll join a different staff for the 2022 season. He would offer a ton of experience to any team in need of it.

Prior to his stint with the Seahawks, Solari was with the New York Giants from 2016 to 2017. He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.