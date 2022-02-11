The Spun

Seattle Reportedly Fires Top Assistant Coach

A shot of a Seattle Seahawks helmet on the sidelines.CARSON, CA - AUGUST 24: Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 24, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are making changes to their coaching staff. On Friday, it was reported that one of the team’s top assistant coaches will not be on the staff next season.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are firing offensive line head coach Mike Solari.

Solari has been with the Seahawks since the 2018 season. He’s expected to be replaced by an in-house candidate.

“Seattle is expected to promote from within to replace Solari, who had been with the team (his second stint) since 2018,” Pelissero tweeted on Friday morning.

Mike Silver of Bally Sports is reporting that run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson will be promoted to offensive line coach.

As for Solari, it’s unclear if he’ll join a different staff for the 2022 season. He would offer a ton of experience to any team in need of it.

Prior to his stint with the Seahawks, Solari was with the New York Giants from 2016 to 2017. He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

