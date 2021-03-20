NFL QB Accused Of Involvement In St. Patrick’s Day Bar Fight

Alex McGough, a former seventh-round pick out of FIU, caught on with the Seattle Seahawks late last season. Apparently he had quite the eventful St. Patrick’s Day; police in Florida are investigating allegations that he beat a man up in a bar fight on the mid-week holiday.

According to TMZ, the 25-year old was allegedly celebrating at Tampa’s Green Parrot Pub. The victim, Anthony Albino, says he was approached by the quarterback, who accused him of flirting with his girlfriend. Eventually, Albino says that he was punched in the face by McGough.

TMZ obtained video of the alleged victim, showing the damage to his face, as well as bloody paper towels from cleaning himself. He told the gossip site that he suffered minor injuries, including a bloody nose.

“So far, McGough has neither been arrested nor charged with a crime,” TMZ says. “But our law enforcement sources confirm the incident is under investigation and officers are hoping to speak with McGough soon.”

McGough was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad late last season, as teams looked to avoid the predicament that the Denver Broncos found themselves in, when they had no active quarterbacks available for a game due to COVID-19 exposures in the quarterback room. At the same time, the team moved fellow journeyman Danny Etling into a “bubble” to separate him from the team.

McGough began his career on the Seahawks practice squad in 2018, after the team took him No. 220 overall. He was a Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad member the following year, and spent time in 2019 and 2020 with the Houston Texans, before rejoining Seattle.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.

