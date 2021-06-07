Seattle Seahawks Announce Tight End Has Been Cut

After a disappointingly early playoff exit in 2020, training camp for the Seattle Seahawks this year is likely going to be tough. Unfortunately, one Seahawks tight end isn’t even going to make it to training camp.

On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks announced the release of tight end Nick Guggemos. The move comes just one month after signing him.

Guggemos was a standout receiver and track star at the Division III University of St. Thomas. Injuries caused his college playing career to end prematurely back in 2018. But he overcame his injuries and gave the NFL a try at the University of Minnesota pro day, where he impressed enough to warrant some interest.

The Seattle Seahawks, who have little continuity at tight end for a while, ultimately gave Guggemos that chance. But now he may have to find one somewhere else.

Interestingly enough, Guggemos’ alma mater St. Thomas is the same alma mater as Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Nick Guggemos comes from a strong football pedigree. His father, Neal Guggemos, played three NFL seasons as a defensive back and kick returner in the 1980s. His brother Matt played defensive back at the University of Minnesota.

With Guggemos cut, the Seahawks now have five tight ends on the roster with training camp just around the corner.

Will Dissly is the most tenured member of the Seahawks, having been with the team since 2018. But new arrival Gerald Everett has the most experience, with four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Seahawks this offseason.

Who will emerged as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting tight end this year?